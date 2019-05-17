17 May 2019

Major humanitarian conference to explore regional crises, migration

Report
from International Federation of Red Cross And Red Crescent Societies
Buenos Aires/Panama/Geneva, 17 May 2018 – Red Cross leaders from across the Americas and around the world are gathering in Buenos Aires from 21-23 May for the 21st Inter-American Conference of the International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies (IFRC).

The conference will involve leaders and representatives from the 35 Red Cross societies of the Americas, as well as global IFRC figures. Participants will explore a range of issues, including:

the rising needs of vulnerable migrants across the region,
the increasing impacts of climate change,
the Red Cross response to humanitarian crises,
the centenary of the founding of IFRC – the world’s largest humanitarian network.

Media opportunities

Red Cross spokespeople are available to speak on all topics related to the conference, as well as on issues of humanitarian concern. Spokespeople include:

Francesco Rocca, President of IFRC (Languages: Spanish/English/Italian
Diego Tipping: President of the Argentine Red Cross (Languages: Spanish).
Miguel Villaroel: IFRC Vice-president for the Americas (Languages: English/Spanish).
Other Red Cross experts and leaders are also available on request.

Media contacts

Argentine Red Cross: Maria Martin, +549 11 6866 2102, mmartin@cruzroja.org.ar

IFRC: Diana Medina, +507 6780-5395, diana.medina@ifrc.org

IFRC President: Tommaso Della Longa, +41 79 708 43 67 tommaso.dellalonga@ifrc.org

