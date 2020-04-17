Maintenance of international peace and security: protecting civilians affected by conflict-induced hunger (S/2020/299)

Concept note

Two years after the adoption of the landmark Security Council resolution 2417 (2018), the Dominican Republic will host a Council briefing on one of the greatest humanitarian challenges facing civilians in most conflict-affected countries: conflictinduced hunger.

Background

The Security Council has spoken with a unanimous voice on ending conflictinduced hunger.

With the adoption of Security Council resolution 2417 (2018) and the prior statement by the President of the Council (S/PRST/2017/14), Council members made a clear and unanimous expression of political will to end conflict-induced hunger. In the resolution, the Council strongly condemns the starvation of civilians as a method of warfare and the denial of humanitarian access for the prevention of famine, making clear the causal link between armed conflict, food insecurity and starvation.

Understanding the critical need to end the vicious cycle of conflict and food insecurity, the Council, in its resolution, calls on the Secretary-General and Governments to regularly report on its implementation, including by identifying early warning signs.

In the past two years, evidence has continued to show that war and conflicts are one of the major driving forces behind food insecurity, taking a heavy and devastating toll on civilians, including women and children. This trend needs to mobilize all actors involved in conflict prevention and resolution to preserve the well-being of future generations.

In spite of a global reduction in poverty, improved agricultural output and global wealth, the devastating statistics on hunger and the risk of famine are, unfortunately, now well known.

For instance, it is noted in the Global Report on Food Crises of 2019 that “more than 113 million people across 53 countries experienced acute hunger requiring urgent food, nutrition and livelihoods assistance” in 2018. These grave numbers are attributed to conflict and insecurity, and climate and economic shocks.

The State of Food Security and Nutrition in the World report of 2017 concluded that “food insecurity itself can become a trigger for violence and instability, particularly in contexts marked by pervasive inequalities and fragile institutions” and that “conflict-sensitive and timely interventions aimed at improving food security and nutrition can contribute to sustaining peace”.1

In addition, many conflict-affected countries are experiencing the adverse effects of climate change first-hand. They include, among others, acute drought, erratic rainfall, flooding and other climate-related disasters. The interaction between all these factors in an already vulnerable context has a devastating impact on civilians and poses a serious threat to achieving sustainable development.

Conflict affects all dimensions of food security, with devastating effects on civilians and humanitarian consequences.

There are four main dimensions of food security: the physical availability of food; economic and physical access to food; food utilization; and stability of the other three dimensions over time.2 Unfortunately, conflict disrupts all four dimensions by destroying farms, roads and ports, crippling economic stability and disrupting humanitarian access.

The impact on civilians is devastating. Nearly 80 per cent of the world’s 155 million stunted children live in conflict-affected countries3 and the number of those “literally marching at the brink of starvation” 4 has gone up to 124 million people. Furthermore, health effects in the trajectory from hunger to starvation are well known and unjustifiable to the international community.

Moreover, in many contexts, the indiscriminate disruption of humanitarian access and the use of starvation as a method of war exacerbates food insecurity and contributes to the possibility of famine. Those gross violations of international humanitarian law by parties to conflicts continue to hinder principled humanitarian action and prevent efforts to meet the needs of those affected.

Beyond the immediate impact on human health, increased hunger has become a push factor for migration and recruitment by terrorist groups. The World Food Programme reports that countries with the highest level of food insecurity, coupled with armed conflict, have the highest outward migration of refugees.

We can end hunger by 2030, but not with conflict. There’s still much to do.