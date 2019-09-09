Mainstreaming Protection in Assessment Tools, Somalia Operation
Every sector will have its own specific technical questions and issues to be included in assessment tools. However, some questions may bring a specific value in incorporating protection elements into the assessment. Consider including the following examples of questions in an assessment tool to mainstream protection into the assessment phase of the programme cycle. Some of the questions will be more suitable for needs assessments before the start of an intervention; others will be more suitable for assessments or monitoring during the implementation of programs.