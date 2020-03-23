Lutheran World Relief and IMA World Health augment coronavirus emergency response team

WASHINGTON AND BALTIMORE—International NGOs Lutheran World Relief and IMA World Health have added two key staff to bolster their response to COVID-19 in east and central Africa.

Audrey Sullivan is a global health expert with more than 25 years of experience, including involvement in crisis and emergency response, including the 2014 West Africa Ebola outbreak. She will lead the agency’s Global Emergency Response Team. She will be supported by Lauren Brown, who joins Corus International as Health Emergency Response Advisor.

The announcement comes as an increasing number of countries in sub-Saharan Africa are reporting cases of COVID-19, with the first deaths being recorded. In response to the pandemic, IMA World Health and Lutheran World Relief are working in partnership with Christian Health Associations in several countries to provide information on the virus, technical assistance and supplies to implement infection prevention and control in health facilities.

Sullivan will lead a cross-disciplinary team to support regional and country teams to mobilize effectively and implement the response to the COVID-19 pandemic. Initially, this response will be focused on East and Central Africa, with the possibility of expansion to other African countries and regions.

Sullivan joins Corus International from a position as the senior team lead, country programs at the Strengthening High Impact Interventions for an AIDS-free Generation (AIDSFree) Project, an initative funded by the President’s Emergency Plan for AIDS Relief (PEPFAR) and managed by the U.S. Agency for International Development's Office of HIV/AIDS. She brings extensive knowledge and understanding of health system strengthening, including supply chain, data management and capacity building. Her extensive global public health experience includes working with PEPFAR, the President’s Malaria Initiative (PMI), reproductive health, and infectious disease outbreak responses.

Brown, joins Corus as Health Emergency Response Advisor with more than 15 years of experience in humanitarian response settings, including three years during the 2014 West Africa Ebola outbreak. She brings technical expertise in tropical diseases, humanitarian response, health systems strengthening, disaster risk reduction, capacity building, cross-sector coordination, neglected tropical diseases, behavior change, disease surveillance and response, and community health.

About Lutheran World Relief and IMA World Health:

Lutheran World Relief and IMA World Health have joined forces to increase our impact on breaking the cycle of poverty and promoting healthier families and communities. The two international humanitarian nonprofits are integrating IMA World Health's global health expertise and Lutheran World Relief’s work in rural economies and emergency response, creating a unified organization that will help millions more enjoy a healthier, more prosperous tomorrow.