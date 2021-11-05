Loss and damage case studies from the frontline: a resource to support practice and policy

Edited by Ritu Bharadwaj and Clare Shakya

Loss and damage is an urgent issue: the world’s least-resourced communities and countries are increasingly unable to adapt to or absorb worsening climate impacts. Greater international support is overdue, but the realities and costs of loss and damage remain poorly understood and information is not systematically shared.

This resource presents 12 case studies from diverse locations in the global South experiencing loss and damage from slow- and rapid-onset climate events. Authored by local civil society, experts, university researchers and NGOs from the global South, with the support of expert mentors, each case study provides evidence on the challenges, possible responses and support needed to address loss and damage.

Together, they capture the bigger picture, with transferable lessons on effective response and highlighting the universal need for support. Created primarily for stakeholders from climate-vulnerable countries looking for practical solutions and for advocates seeking evidence to inform international and national policy discourse. With forewords by the Rt Hon Alok Sharma MP and Prof Dr Saleemul Huq.