Long-term adaptation planning in Latin American and the Caribbean

This report shows the progress that the Latin America and the Caribbean (LAC) region has made in terms of long-term adaptation planning (LTAP), considering the general planning exercises while also taking into account that policy instruments, tools and approaches take different forms in each country. LTAP is an important element of the response to the impacts of climate change, particularly in a region that is highly vulnerable to such impacts.

The report seeks to establish a common understanding of the approaches to long-term adaptation planning and describe how this concept is integrated into existing climate action strategic planning exercises. It reviews frequently-used tools and methodologies for LATP approaches, maps the efforts of eight LAC countries on this topic, and proposes an intervention framework and a set of recommendations to mainstream and integrate LTAP into long-term climate action planning.