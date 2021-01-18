Logistics cluster: Training Programme Mid-Term Review

Executive Summary

Global, February – July 2020

Since the creation of the Cluster system the importance of having well trained personnel both at global and field-level has been recognized and continuously re-emphasized. The following pages will highlight, through a series of reports, how the Global Logistics Cluster (GLC) with the generous support of the German Federal Foreign Office (GFFO) funding, has played a key role in capacity development and network building in the humanitarian logistics community.

In 2018, the GFFO made a generous 3-year financial contribution to the Global Logistics Cluster Training Programme which has allowed the Cluster to increase the scope and frequency of the trainings offered. This review focused on the in-person trainings that have been conducted since the start of this funding in January 2018 until trainings conducted in December 2019.

“Through the trainings we get a better understanding of Logistics Cluster structure, the values you bring in terms of coordination and information management is an asset that improves our own organization’s ability to respond in a more efficient and effective way. As a result, the humanitarian community is more collaborative, and we save more lives.” Tom Olsen, Global Emergency Response Team,

UNICEF Focal Point

The purpose of this review was two-part: 1) assess if the Training Programme is contributing to the objectives and the priorities set in the 2018 GFFO Funding Proposal and the Logistics Cluster Global Strategy Objectives regarding capacity strengthening, and 2) assess if partner organisations have access to the trainings, as currently conducted, or if modifications could be made to the Training Programme that would make it more inclusive and accessible to partners.

The following pages will demonstrate how the Training Programme is achieving the objectives and priorities set in the Funding Proposal and where there are opportunities to improve while moving into the second half of the GFFO funding. The report will also highlight how and why partners are accessing the Training Programme and propose strategies that can reduce the barriers of smaller and local NGOs to ensure that the Training Programme is fulfilling its commitments of localisation.

The report is divided into the following four sections: 1) Overall Recommendations, 2) Participant Survey Analysis, 3) Focal Point Analysis and 4) Desk Review.

The Participant Survey Analysis will demonstrate the transfer and application of knowledge as well as the creation of a strong network of actors who are now committed to collaborative emergency response.

The Focal Point Analysis will provide thoughtful insight for how the Training Program contributes overall to the development of a stronger sector and highlights recommendations for how to continue to strengthen this community through greater localisation.

Finally, the Desk Review will provide key figures related to the Training Programme, such as the number of trainings conducted, the number of participants involved, the types of organisations engaged and the gender breakdown.

It is apparent that there is value in the development of community and in directly improving the capacity of local actors.

Throughout the report there are photos and quotes from past participants and organisation Focal Points that attempt to demonstrate the value those engaged within the Training Programme have expressed for it. In compiling and analysing key data surrounding the Logistics Cluster Training Programme it is evident that the trainings help to breakdown the silos between organisations, and as a result, prevent the duplication of efforts when emergencies occur. The hope is that this report highlights some of the many ways in how the Cluster is making this contribution.

“The Logistics Cluster trainings helps to breakdown the silos between organisations, and as a result, prevents the duplication of efforts when emergencies occur. There is great value in the development of community and in improving direct communication. We see the value both for when people are deployed, but also in building connections between HQs” Olaf Potts, International Logistics Coordinator, MSF-International