20 Feb 2019

Logistics Cluster: Preparedness 2018 Global Overview

Infographic
from World Food Programme, Logistics Cluster
Published on 20 Feb 2019
preview
Download PDF (8.65 MB)

Preparedness forms a key pillar of Logistics Cluster activities. As part of its strategy and mandate given by the Inter-Agency Standing Committee, the cluster seeks to utilise its experience, expertise, and wide network of partners to strengthen national supply chain resilience and promote a common methodology towards logistics preparedness.

Localisation is fundamental. Through collaborative multi-stakeholder and multi-sectoral activities, the Logistics Cluster aims to deliver a preparedness programme that drives locally-driven solutions, ideas and actions.

