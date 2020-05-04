Logistics Cluster - KLU - COVID-19 - Survey Results, 4 May 2020

Coronavirus Pandemic

In March 2020, the Global Logistics Cluster worked together with KLU and HELP Logistics to understand the impact of COVID-19 pandemic on humanitarian supply chains. In its first survey, 76 respondents participated from a range of humanitarian organisations. The initial findings enabled the Logistics Cluster to see patterns of problems such as changes in price levels, delivery delays of humanitarian supplies, as well as upstream and incountry movement challenges. At this stage, it is important to assess the impact of the COVID-19 on the humanitarian supply chain over time. For this reason, the second survey round was conducted to capture any changes from March 2020 to April 2020.

Strong Focus on Health, WASH, Protection, and Food Security Sectors

In this second round, we investigated the impact of COVID-19 on the humanitarian supply chain with a sample of 80 respondents who voluntarily responded to the online survey. Surveyed organisations work in multiple sectors. Most sectors represented in the survey are respondents from health (63%) and water, sanitation, and hygiene (WASH, 50%) sectors. Of all respondents, 58% have a supply chain responsibility at national level, covering countries such as Yemen, Iraq, Bangladesh, and DRC. The other 42% work at global-level supply chain position