Logistics Cluster: Global Preparedness Workshop Report, November 2019

Introduction

The second Global Logistics Cluster (GLC) Preparedness Workshop took place in Rome, Italy, 25-27 November 2019. The threeday event focused fostering synergies between Preparedness Project stakeholders and reviewing lessons learned from the rollout of Preparedness initiatives across 10 countries1 and the Pacific from 2017 to 2019. Establishing best practice and paving a way forward for ongoing and upcoming rollouts was a key part of the agenda. Deliverables from workshop activities included a review of 2019 activities and a comprehensive two-year roadmap for the period from 2020 to 2021.

The workshop format was designed to facilitate an exchange of experience between field and global level stakeholders, while leaving enough room for dedicated focus groups to explore activity implementation, partner engagement and action planning for 2020-21. Separate sessions were held in the mornings for split field and global level cohorts and afternoon events were generally reserved for joint events. The workshop was successful in bringing together stakeholders from all levels to determine a common way forwards for the GLC Preparedness Project in the years to come.

Context: GLC Preparedness Project

As part of its strategy and mandate given by the Inter-Agency Standing Committee (IASC), the Logistics Cluster seeks to utilise its experience, expertise and wide network of partners to strengthen national logistics capacity and promote a shared methodology towards logistics preparedness. The project’s objective is to enable and support local governments, national and international NGOs, UN agencies, development partners and the private sector, to have a coordinated approach towards improved local supply chain resilience and ensure actors are well prepared for joint humanitarian logistics responses and information exchange in emergency-prone countries.

In 2020, Logistics Cluster preparedness activities will focus on identified at-risk countries, chosen by Logistics Cluster Partners based upon risk indices, national-level logistics performance and capacity indicators. Where the World Food Programme (WFP) and/or partner organisations have a presence in-country, the Logistics Cluster leverages on this experience to ensure activity and strategic alignment and promote shared ownership of preparedness initiatives across the humanitarian community.

Objectives

The workshop’s primary objective was to foster collaboration and facilitate the exchange of experiences between partners, government counterparts and field preparedness officers. The proposed outcome, a two-year roadmap for 2020-2021, has been achieved, alongside the following secondary objectives:

• Review of 2019 activities

• Exchange of experience across field and global stakeholders

• Initiation of the development of an impact measurement framework