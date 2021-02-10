Logistics Cluster: Global Preparedness Workshop Meeting, 15 - 17 December 2020

Context: Field-Based Preparedness Project

The Field-based Preparedness Project 1 aims to catalyse the strengthening and localisation of nationally-led humanitarian logistics by empowering national responders, and promoting partnerships and long-term collaborative approaches, thereby enhancing outcome sustainability by facilitating a common, localised and autonomous approach.

The project tailors its in-country approach to address specific stakeholder demands, and contextual and environmental preconditions, building on joint assessments of local institutional capacity needs. It comprises a wide range of capacity creation activities, as well as activities to strengthen utilisation and maintenance by participating stakeholders.

In 2021, the project activities will focus on continuing the implementation in the current active countries (Cambodia, Colombia, Haiti, Iraq, Lao, Madagascar, Malawi, Mozambique, Philippines, South Sudan and Zimbabwe) with a focus on a sustainable institutional capacity strengthening approach, as well as supporting the rollout of the project in six currently onboarding countries (Bhutan, Guatemala, Honduras, Kenya, Sierra Leone and Tajikistan) selected by the Logistics Cluster partners in 20202.

Objectives

The primary objective of the third annual Global Logistics Preparedness meeting was to foster collaboration and exchange of experience between different project countries and their government counterparts, as well as to get feedback on 2020 activities and guidance on the roadmap for 2021 from global and national level Preparedness Project partners. This global event was also an opportunity for new project candidate countries to attend early to the project Forum and listen first-hand to other Preparedness Project Officers and Government counterparts sharing their project’s activities and experience.

The overall objective of the meeting included: