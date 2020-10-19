Logistics cluster: Field-based preparedness project (FBPP) - Project Concept Note for WFP Management

Introduction

Investing in preparedness saves lives, time and money during emergency responses and reduces the need for international mobilisation. Studies show that the supply chain accounts for 73% of humanitarian response costs1 . Careful logistics preparedness can lead to response-time savings ofseven dollars per dollar invested, and reduce delivery leadtimes by 16-38 days2 .

Under the mandate given by the Inter-Agency Standing Committee, the Global Logistics Cluster seeks to utilise its expertise and wide network of partners to sustainably localise and strengthen national humanitarian logistics capacity.

Leveraging the World Food Programme (WFP) Country Office’s in-country experience and relationships, and aligning Project activities with the Country Strategic Plan, help maximise the Project’s effectiveness.

Community-driven preparedness

The Field-based Preparedness Project (“the Project”) aims to catalyse the strengthening and localisation of national humanitarian logistics by empowering national responders and by promoting partnerships and long-term collaborative approaches. A key Project output is the creation (or reinforcement) of a National Humanitarian Logistics Preparedness Working Group (“the Working Group”), led by the nation’s lead disaster-management institution, that unites stakeholders before an emergency.

The Project tailors its approach to address specific stakeholder demands as well as contextual and environmental preconditions; building on joint assessments of local institutional capacity needs. It takes a systemic view to increase outcome sustainability and institutionalisation of results over time and augments capacity creation activities by strengthening capacity retention, utilisation and maintenance within participating stakeholders3 .