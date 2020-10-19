Logistics cluster: Field-based preparedness project (FBPP) - Project Concept Note

Introduction

Investing in preparedness saves time, lives and money during emergency response and reduces the need for international mobilisation. Recent studies show supply chain accounts for an average of 73% of humanitarian response costs1 . Careful logistics preparedness can lead to response-time savings of seven dollars per dollar invested and reduce delivery lead-times by between 16-38 days2 . Under the mandate given by the Inter-Agency Standing Committee, the Global Logistics Cluster seeks to utilise its expertise and wide network of partners to sustainably localise and strengthen national humanitarian logistics capacity, working with national actors to catalyse a shared approach towards logistics preparedness.

Community-driven preparedness

The Field-based Preparedness Project (“the Project”) aims to catalyse the strengthening and localisation of national humanitarian logistics by empowering national responders, and promoting partnerships and long-term collaborative approaches, thereby enhancing outcome sustainability by facilitating a common, localised and autonomous approach.

The Project tailors its in-country approach to address specific stakeholder demands, and contextual and environmental preconditions, building on joint assessments of local institutional capacity needs. It comprises a wide range of capacity creation activities, as well as activities to strengthen capacity retention, utilisation and maintenance within participating stakeholders