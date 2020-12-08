Logistics cluster: Field-based preparedness project (FBPP) - The ICS Framework Overview

Overview of the ICS Framework structure

ICS Framework

The Field-Based Preparedness Project (FBPP) approach to Institutional Capacity Strengthening (ICS) requires that we have two things: first, a clear destination in mind (the Project’s objective, also called the Capacity Outcome Statement, or COS); and second, a clear understanding of where we are now, and, from this, what are the steps to reaching the desired destination/objective. This clarity, coupled with an understanding of the core concepts and principles that underpin effective and sustainable capacity strengthening, comprise the ICS Framework that guides the design and implementation of FBPP capacity strengthening support.

The framework includes a series of operational toolsthat are articulated around a set of common elements, so that they present a coherent structure and terminology across the package as a unified whole – all in the service of achieving the Project’s Capacity Outcome Statement.

ICS Tools

There are three broad tools. First, the Theory of Change (ToC) describes what an ideal humanitarian supply chain and logistics (HSC&L)system would look like.

Next, the Capacity Needs Mapping (CNM) tool is used to understand where we are right now in relation to that ideal. Conducting a Capacity Needs Mapping (CNM) exercise gives an indication of the current ‘level’ of the HSC&L capacity in a country, ranging from latent, to emergent, to moderate to self-sufficient.

Finally, the Workplan tool is used to break down in detail the steps that are needed to move from where we are now (based on the CNM) to where we want to be (the ToC).

ICS Elements

In order to bring these tools together into a single, cohesive whole, the framework also describes the elements, arranged in a hierarchy, that underlie – and build connections between – the three tools. These are pathways, capacity bundles, entry-points (or activities) and process milestones and indicators:

At the top-most level, the framework unpacks the complex institutional systems that govern humanitarian supply chain and logistics (HSC&L) into five high-level pathways of engagement (listed on the next page). These pathways – and their relationship to the Capacity Outcome Statement – are described in the Theory of Change tool.

Each pathway is then “unpacked” into several capacity bundles(also listed on the next page) that are critical to that pathway’s optimal preparedness and performance. The capacity bundles are described in detail in the Theory of Change tool, while the Capacity Needs Mapping tool, which presents a series of detailed questions, is used to give a picture of the capacity level (latent, emergent, moderate, self-sufficient) for each bundle. This allows the areas in most need of attention to be identified.

Once the current capacity level for each bundle is understood, capacity strengthening entry-points (or activities) within each bundle can be selected as a starting point to start addressing specific capacity gaps, with a view to contributing to enhancing the overall HSC&L system.

The Entry-Point Compendium document gives a detailed (but non-exhaustive) selection of potential entry-points, for consideration depending on specific context, resourcing and stakeholder interest.

The framework then suggests a recommended sequence of specific process milestones for each entry-point to help ensure results are achieved through a sustainable capacity strengthening approach.

Finally, each process milestone can be associated with specific outcome and output indicators to help track progress and support longer-term assessment of capacity change.

The entry-points, process milestones and indicators all come together in the Workplan tool.