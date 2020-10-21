Logistics cluster: Field-based preparedness project (FBPP) - Fundamentals of Institutional Capacity Strengthening (ICS)

Capacity strengthening is about enabling transformations that empower individuals, leaders, organisations and societies to enact change that is generated, guided and sustained by those whom it is meant to benefit. If it does not do this, it cannot be said to have enhanced capacity, even if it has served a valid development purpose.

Capacity strengthening can take place in many different spaces. It can be offered at the household or community level to support people in better meeting their own needs or it can be offered at the institutional level to support people in better meeting the needs of others, through better provision of effective systems and services. FBPP will provide institutional capacity strengthening using state-of-the art Emergency Preparedness and Response approaches to support sustainable localisation of capacities.