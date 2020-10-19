Logistics cluster: Field-based preparedness project (FBPP) - Concept Note on Candidate Country Identification

Field-Based Preparedness Project (FBPP) – Rationale and Mandate

The Inter-Agency Standing Committee (IASC) Transformative Agenda puts forward six core functions that an IASC cluster at country level must fulfil1 . Among these functions, function five, is to “Build national capacity in preparedness and contingency planning”. Accordingly, the Global Logistics Cluster 2016-2021 Strategy included preparedness localisation as one of its goals. To achieve this goal, the Global Logistics Cluster initiated the Field Based Preparedness Project (“the Project”), with the objective to catalyse the strengthening and localisation of national humanitarian logistics by empowering national responders and promoting partnerships and long-term collaborative approaches.

The Project is guided by the operating principles outlined in the IASC’s Common Framework for Preparedness (2013), the first two of which state the importance of national leadership – complemented by civil society – and the need for (nationally-led) joint planning and coordination with the full range of humanitarian actors. It draws on the IASC’s Emergency Response Preparedness Guidelines (2015), which advocates for “a proactive approach to emergency preparedness”, and stresses the collaborative role of clusters in preparedness by “[defining] how agencies will work together to achieve sector-specific objectives”. This document acknowledges that preparedness “can be complementary to development action … [by] building national and local resilience.” The Project is also an important step toward achieving two goals of the Sendai Framework for Disaster Risk Reduction 2015 – 2030: Goal 5: “increase the number of countries with national and local disaster risk reduction strategies” and Goal 6: (“enhance international cooperation to developing countries through adequate and sustainable support to complement their national actions for implementation of the present Framework”).

Logistics Cluster preparedness activities do not require an active IASC Logistics Cluster operation and can be initiated any time. Where an active IASC Logistics Cluster operation is present, upon its deactivation the Project might be initiated as a means to transition into preparedness and capacity strengthening, as per the IASC Reference Module guidance. This leverages momentum relationships and established coordination platforms across the response community and allows identified logistics response gaps and bottlenecks to be addressed in a sustainable manner.