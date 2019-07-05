05 Jul 2019

Logistics Cluster Field-Based Preparedness

Report
from World Food Programme, Logistics Cluster
Published on 05 Jul 2019
preview
Download PDF (387.05 KB)

Introduction

Investing in preparedness saves time, lives and money during emergency response and reduces theneed for international mobilisationRecentstudies show supply chains account for an average of 73% of humanitarian response costs. Additionally, research on past emergencies shows preparedness logistics investments can save seven euros or more per euro invested during the emergency response, andreduce maximum lead-times to reach the affected population by between 16-38 days, speeding up the delivery of critical humanitarian cargo.

As part of its strategy and mandate given by the Inter-Agency Standing Committee (IASC), the Logistics Cluster seeks to utilise its experience, expertise and wide network of partners to strengthen national logistics capacity, and promote a shared methodology towards logistics preparedness.

