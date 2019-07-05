Logistics Cluster Field-Based Preparedness

Introduction

Investing in preparedness saves time, lives and money during emergency response and reduces theneed for international mobilisationRecentstudies show supply chains account for an average of 73% of humanitarian response costs. Additionally, research on past emergencies shows preparedness logistics investments can save seven euros or more per euro invested during the emergency response, andreduce maximum lead-times to reach the affected population by between 16-38 days, speeding up the delivery of critical humanitarian cargo.

As part of its strategy and mandate given by the Inter-Agency Standing Committee (IASC), the Logistics Cluster seeks to utilise its experience, expertise and wide network of partners to strengthen national logistics capacity, and promote a shared methodology towards logistics preparedness.