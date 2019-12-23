Logistics Cluster Factsheet (November 2019)

Led by the World Food Programme

Increasing the efficiency of humanitarian logistics response

The Logistics Cluster supports the humanitarian community to ensure critical aid gets to where it is needed. Due to its expertise in humanitarian logistics and its field capacity, WFP was chosen by the Inter-Agency Standing Committee (IASC) to be the lead agency of the Logistics Cluster. In this role, when necessary, WFP acts as a provider of last resort offering common logistics services to all humanitarian responders.

The role of the Logistics Cluster is to provide coordination of logistics activities for the humanitarian response, and information management to support operational decisionmaking throughout the response cycle. In addition, when the humanitarian response is hampered by gaps in the logistics infrastructure, the Logistics Cluster also facilitates access to logistics services.