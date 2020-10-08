Logistics Cluster: COVID-19 Situation Update, 7 October 2020

The Logistics Cluster Global Meeting will be held online this year on 21 and 22 October. These meetings, normally held twice a year, act as a forum for relevant actors to discuss and highlight logistics gaps, suggest solutions, and examine existing best practices in humanitarian logistics. The programme will include updates on Logistics Cluster activities, keynote speakers, a session on the outlook for COVID-19, and interactive breakout sessions. Interested partners can sign up via the following link: https://logcluster.org/glm2020-registration.