Logistics Cluster: COVID-19 Situation Update, 4 November 2020

Cross-cutting Updates

• The Logistics Cluster continues to consolidate Cargo Entry Point Updates (CEPU), with an updated version published every three weeks. An online map version of the CEPU is also available. The last issue came out on 19 October. Organisations are encouraged to provide their inputs to COVID19@logcluster.org.

• The Logistics Cluster has been activated in Burkina Faso. All relevant documents and information for humanitarian logistics partners can be found on the dedicated webpage here.

Cluster Operations

Central African Republic

• The Logistics Cluster facilitated the arrival of an ECHO-financed cargo flight, on 23 October, from the WFP Response Hub in Liège (Global Service Provision), carrying COVID-19 response items for various partners.

Ethiopia

• The implementation of the cold chain COVID-19 vaccine preparedness plan has started, through consultation with WHO, UNICEF and the Ministry of Health. Four converted officer containers will be purchased by WFP to be donated to WHO to support COVID-19 related activities. Additional quotations and research are taking place for the purchase and construction of refrigerated containers, to be made available for cold chain storage of potential vaccines and other essential COVID-19 medical supplies.

Pacific Region

• Preparations for a charter cargo flight carrying COVID-19 response items to Kiribati and Nauru on 8 and 9 November are underway.

• The Logistics Cluster is preparing COVID-19 related cargo for the approved WFP Aviation flight from Kuala Lumpur to Port Moresby to Nadi on 11 November with return on 12 November.

Somalia

• All ports remain operational (Mogadishu, Kismayo, Berbera, and Bossaso). All airports in Somalia are now open for local and international passenger flights.

• As of 1 November, due to a downward trend in COVID-19 cases, the full basecamp lockdown of Mogadishu Airport (AAIA) is being gradually eased through a four-phased approach. Each phase will be completed after 28 days pending ongoing impact assessments of the situation at AAIA. No significant operational impact has been experienced by partners so far.