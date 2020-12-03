Logistics Cluster: COVID-19 Situation Update, 30 November 2020

1. Cross-cutting Updates

• The Logistics Cluster continues to consolidate Cargo Entry Point Updates (CEPU), with an updated version published every month. An online map version of the CEPU is also available. The last issue came out on 30 November and can be found here. Organisations are encouraged to provide their inputs to covid-19@logcluster.org

2. Cluster Operations

Democratic Republic of the Congo

• The Logistics Cluster continues to facilitate free warehousing and intra-urban transport services to partners working on the COVID-19 crisis via the logistics platform set up since mid-July in the cities of Kinshasa and Goma.

• Since September, the Logistics Cluster facilitated the transport of 2,373 m3 of COVID-19 relief items and storage of 2,812 m3 of COVID-19 relief items in Kinshasha and Goma (about 85% for Kinshasa).

Ethiopia

• The Logistics Cluster is facilitating access to a warehouse space of 1000 m2 in Addis Ababa for partners; it is currently at 80% capacity. An additional space of approximately 3500 m2 is being rented in Adama, for the request of partners.

Pacific Region

• States of emergency and/or border and movement restrictions have been extended in the Pacific Island Countries and Territories (PICTs) and regular commercial logistics services continue to operate at much-reduced levels, presenting challenges in moving humanitarian cargo and personnel into and throughout the region.

• The Logistics Cluster supports the COVID-19 response through:

o Cargo tracking of partners’ pipeline procurements – this is assisting with the scheduling of chartered flights for airfreight.

o Information gathering and dissemination among partners on available air and sea transport services.

o Common logistics services:

▪ 105 mt of cargo facilitated on WFP Pacific Air Service flights since August.

▪ 18 passengers transported on WFP Pacific Air Service flights since August.

▪ Provision of passenger support for the two WFP Global Passenger Service flights from Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia to Nadi, Fiji in October and November, transporting 31 passengers into Fiji.

▪ 91.9 mt of cargo received for storage in Nadi transit warehouse since August.

o Ongoing support to the WHO Pacific Joint Incident Management Team.