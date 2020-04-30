World + 7 more
Logistics Cluster: COVID-19 Situation Update, 30 April 2020
Attachments
1. Cross-cutting Updates
- The Global Logistics Cluster will launch a transport needs consolidation platform to map the different international transport needs of the partners. This mapping will contribute to the pooling of requirements and resources, as well as contribute inputs to free-to-user service initiatives. The platform will be launched at the next meeting.
- The Global Logistics Cluster is regularly sharing information regarding the impact of COVID-19 on custom procedures produced by OCHA through the IMPACCT initiative. Detailed information from OCHA will be shared at the next Logistics Cluster global call.
- Cargo Entry Point Updates are being regularly shared via the Logistics Cluster’s dedicated COVID-19 webpage. These updates consolidate information received from both humanitarian and private actors on impediments to the movement of cargo around the world.
- The Global Logistics Cluster is working with the Logistics Emergency Teams partners on establishing a visualisation of the upstream transport possibilities as regular commercial services come back online, and is liaising with the International Air Transport Association to obtain early information on the reopening of commercial carrier routes.
- Opportunities for partners to transport their cargo by air on repatriation flights travelling from Europe to destinations around the world are being shared via the Logistics Cluster COVID-19 page, with contact facilitated by email through COVID-19@logcluster.org. The Logistics Cluster urges partners to regularly check the website to ensure that they keep up-to-date with the latest opportunities.
- The most recent Global Logistics Cluster COVID-19 response conference call took take place on 30 April 2020.