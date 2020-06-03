Logistics Cluster: COVID-19 Situation Update, 3 June 2020

1. Cross-cutting Updates

• The Logistics Cluster invites partners to the eighth Global Logistics Cluster Call on Humanitarian Supply Chains during and for the COVID-19 response on Thursday, 4 June at 14:30 CEST. For dial-in details please contact COVID-19@logcluster.org.

• The minutes of the 26 May Global Logistics Cluster COVID-19 response conference call can be accessed here.

• This is a reminder that the Logistics Cluster has rolled out CHOCOLAT, a platform where all humanitarian partners can indicate all international cargo transport requirements that are not met. Through the platform, the Logistics Cluster can link partners with each other, with diverse free-for-user service providers (WFP, ECHO, CSR flights, etc.) and perform evidence-supported advocacy for cargo flights. In a second phase, the Logistics Cluster will also include free-for-user flight offers in the platform.

• At the request of ECHO and complementary to the WFP common services plan, the Logistics Cluster is collating requests from partners for ad hoc flight requests. Flights will be indicated in the regular GLC calls or as a red alert on the website while partners are requested to indicate requests on CHOCOLAT or to COVID-19@logcluster.org.

• WFP has received the authorisation from the Government of Kenya to operate passenger flights. The following flights between Nairobi and Addis Ababa are open for booking:

o 6 June: flight from Nairobi (ETD 09:00 local time) to Addis Ababa (ETA 11:45 local time)

o 6 June: flight from Addis Ababa (ETD 13:00 local time) to Nairobi (ETA 15:45 local time)

User organisations are asked to submit their booking requests by close of business 4 June.

• The WFP-chartered flight from Addis Ababa to Entebbe initially scheduled on 6 June has been postponed to 13 June. Interested partners are invited to refer to booking procedures for Uganda on the Humanitarian Booking Hub.

• The Logistics Cluster continues to consolidate Cargo Entry Point Updates (CEPU) on a daily basis. An online map version of the CEPU is also available. Organisations are encouraged to provide their inputs to COVID-19@logcluster.org.