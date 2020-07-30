Logistics Cluster: COVID-19 Situation Update, 29 July 2020

Cross-cutting Updates

• The minutes from the Global Logistics Cluster Teleconference on the COVID-19 Response of 22 July can be found here.

• The Logistics Cluster continues to consolidate Cargo Entry Point Updates (CEPU). An online map version of the CEPU is also available. Organisations are encouraged to provide their inputs to COVID19@logcluster.org.

• A rapid Logistics Capacity Assessment has been published for Dubai to facilitate the global humanitarian response for COVID-19.

** Cluster Operations**

Ethiopia

• In support of the activities of the Shelter Cluster, the Logistics Cluster is currently installing one mobile storage unit at Dewelle, near the Djibouti border.

Somalia

• The lockdown of Mogadishu Airport (AAIA) has been extended until 8 August. No significant operational impact has been experienced by partners so far. The Logistics Cluster continues to monitor the situation.

• All airports in Somalia remain open for local, yet remain closed for international, passenger flights; with the exception of Mogadishu and Hargeisa (for Ethiopian Airlines flights to Addis Ababa).

Following the incident on 14 July, Beletwyne airstrip is currently closed for all flights due to runway repair works. Baidoa airport continues to be closed on Fridays and Saturdays for maintenance works.

Abudwak airport is also still closed for maintenance. The Logistics Cluster will continue to keep partners informed of any developments.

• The Somaliland-Ethiopia (Berbera corridor) and Central Somalia-Ethiopia borders remain open but strictly for commercial trade. The Kenya-Somalia land borders remain closed for commercial entities.

Certain points may periodically be opened for trade, subject to bilateral agreements between local authorities of relevant border towns. The Logistics Cluster continues to monitor the situation to inform partners of any temporary border openings.