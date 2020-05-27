World + 7 more
Logistics Cluster: COVID-19 Situation Update, 27 May 2020
Attachments
1. Cross-cutting Updates
- The Logistics Cluster invites partners to the eighth Global Logistics Cluster Call on Humanitarian Supply Chains during and for the COVID-19 response on Thursday, 4 June at 14:30 CEST. For dial-in details please contact COVID-19@logcluster.org.
- The last Global Logistics Cluster COVID-19 response conference call took place on 26 May and was attended by over 226 participants from 52 organisations. The minutes of this meeting will be published soon on the Global Logistics Cluster’s COVID-19 page.
- This is a reminder that the Logistics Cluster has rolled out CHOCOLAT, a platform where all humanitarian partners can indicate all international cargo transport requirements that are not met. Through the platform, the Logistics Cluster can link partners with each other, with diverse free-for-user service providers (WFP, ECHO, CSR flights, etc.) and perform evidence-supported advocacy for cargo flights. In a second phase, the Logistics Cluster will also include free-for-user flight offers in the platform.
- At the request of ECHO and complementary to the WFP common services plan, the Logistics Cluster is collating requests from partner for ad hoc flight requests. Flights will be indicated in the regular GLC calls or as a red alert on the website while partners are requested to indicate requests on CHOCOLAT or to COVID-19@logcluster.org.
- The Logistics Cluster continues to consolidate Cargo Entry Point Updates (CEPU) on a daily basis. An online map version of the CEPU is also available. Organisations are encouraged to provide their inputs to COVID-19@logcluster.org.