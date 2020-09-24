Logistics Cluster: COVID-19 Situation Update, 23 September 2020

The Logistics Cluster continues to consolidate Cargo Entry Point Updates (CEPU), with an updated version published every three weeks. An online map version of the CEPU is also available. The last issue came out on 21 September and the next one will be published on Monday 12 October.

Organisations are encouraged to provide their inputs to COVID-19@logcluster.org.

The Global Logistics Cluster is reaching out to knowledgeable speakers to provide a webinar on cold chain requirements in the next phase of the COVID 19 response. The webinar, focusing on requirements, upstream and last mile transport and warehousing requirements, will be held on 1 October.