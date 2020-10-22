World + 4 more
Logistics Cluster: COVID-19 Situation Update, 21 October 2020
Attachments
1. Cross-cutting Updates
The Logistics Cluster continues to consolidate Cargo Entry Point Updates (CEPU), with an updated version published every three weeks. An online map version of the CEPU is also available. The last issue came out on 20 October. Organisations are encouraged to provide their inputs to COVID19@logcluster.org.
The Global Logistics Cluster Meeting, held on 21 and 22 October, includes sessions on “Logistics Cluster support to partners in global and international crises” and a brown bag lunch session on “COVID-19 impact on key logistics sectors, an outlook into a new world”. Key takeaways will be circulated on the next COVID-19 update.