Logistics Cluster: COVID-19 Situation Update, 21 May 2020

Cross-cutting Updates

• The Logistics Cluster invites partners to the seventh Global Logistics Cluster Call on Humanitarian Supply Chains during and for the COVID-19 response on Tuesday, 26 May at 14:30 CEST. For dial-in details please contact COVID-19@logcluster.org. You can find the minutes from the latest Global Logistics Cluster COVID-19 response conference call (May 13) here.

• The Logistics Cluster has rolled out CHOCOLAT, a platform where all humanitarian partners can indicate all international cargo transport requirements that are not met. Through the platform, the Logistics Cluster can link partners with each other, with diverse free-for-user service providers (WFP,

ECHO, CSR flights, etc.) and perform evidence-supported advocacy for cargo flights. In a second phase, the Logistics Cluster will also include free-for-user flight offers in the platform.

• At the request of ECHO and complementary to the WFP common services plan, the Logistics Cluster is collating requests from partner for ad hoc flight requests. Flights will be indicated in the regular GLC calls or as a red alert on the website while partners are requested to indicate requests on CHOCOLAT or to COVID-19@logcluster.org.

• A webinar presenting the WFP Emergency Service Marketplace (ESM) platform will take place next Tuesday, 26 May. This session will introduce the process for registering on the platform, show participants how to log a request for cargo movement and explain the information that will be required. Partners are reminded that all requests for cargo movement through WFP Service Provision for the COVID-19 response must be submitted via the ESM. Prior to the webinar, all participants are invited to see the Concept of Operations, which can be downloaded here, as well as the FAQs about the services. This session is for cargo requests only and do not address the passenger services provided by WFP Aviation. More information on passenger flights, including booking procedures, schedules and all other relevant information can be found on the Humanitarian Booking Hub.

• WFP is accepting requests via the ESM for a cargo flight from Guangzhou to Dubai. In addition, light cargo may also be accepted on WFP Aviation passenger flights from Addis Ababa and Accra to destinations throughout East and West Africa depending on space availability on the aircraft. Click here to access all the details related to these opportunities.

• In cooperation with the Government of the Netherlands, the Logistics Cluster is scoping for interest with partners having ready-to-go cargo for a flight from Amsterdam to Mombasa, please reach out to: COVID-19@logcluster.org or insert your transport needs on the CHOCOLAT platform.

• WFP is arranging for one cargo flight from Liège to Addis Ababa on Tuesday, 26 May, that will be operated by a passenger Ethiopian Airlines aircraft in a combi configuration. Interested partners should contact covid19.aviationglobal@wfp.org for further details regarding this opportunity.

• The Logistics Cluster continues to consolidate Cargo Entry Point Updates (CEPU) on a daily basis. An online map version of the CEPU is also available. Organisations are encouraged to provide their inputs to COVID-19@logcluster.org.