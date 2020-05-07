Logistics Cluster: COVID-19 Situation Update 2, 7 May 2020

1. Cross-cutting Updates

• The Logistics Cluster is consolidating Cargo Entry Point Updates (CEPU) on a daily basis. An online map version of the CEPU is also available. Organisations are encouraged to provide their inputs to COVID19@logcluster.org.

• The Logistics Cluster is working with the Logistics Emergency Teams (LET) to consolidate information sharing. The LET and the Logistics Cluster are working on creating a system allowing partners to check cargo movement possibilities from any point of entry to final destination to ensure their internal planning.

• The Logistics Cluster has launched a Cluster Humanitarian Operational Coordination of Logistics and Air Transport platform to map and consolidate international cargo transport needs from humanitarian actors to connect with existing offers. This platform is complementary to the WFP Emergency Service Marketplace platform which is used to collect requests for transport support within the WFP common services setup for the Global Humanitarian Response Plan. In order to contribute to the Cluster Humanitarian Operational Coordination of Logistics and Air Transport platform, partners can share general information on their pipeline needs for international cargo transport (current stock location, intended destination, approximate volume and weight of shipment) by completing a simple, online form which will be displayed in a dashboard and shared with concerned partners. This does not imply an offer of service from the Logistics Cluster, or WFP as lead agency.

• The Logistics Cluster is compiling cargo opportunities for repatriation flights travelling empty from Europe. Potential upcoming flight opportunities are as follow: o UK -Pakistan, date and exact location to be confirmed; o UK-Bangladesh, date and exact location to be confirmed; o Spain – Gambia, 11 May; and o France-Nepal, date and exact locations to be confirmed.

• Partners interested in sending cargo on these flights are requested to contact COVID-19@logcluster.org as soon as possible, so that contact can be established with the concerned government bodies.

• The Logistics Cluster is publishing red alerts providing information on potential and soon-to-depart flights. Partners are encouraged to share their requirements in advance to facilitate planning.

• The results of the second COVID-19 Impact on Humanitarian Supply Chain Survey are available here.

• Minutes from the latest Global Logistics Cluster COVID-19 response conference call (April 30) are available here.

• The next Global Logistics Cluster COVID-19 response conference call will take place on 13 May 2020.