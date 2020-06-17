Logistics Cluster: COVID-19 Situation Update, 17 June 2020

Cross-cutting Updates

The ninth Global Logistics Cluster COVID-19 response conference call took place today (17 June) and was attended by 118 participants from 53 organisations. The minutes of this meeting will be published soon on the Global Logistics Cluster’s COVID-19 page.

This is a reminder that the Logistics Cluster has rolled out CHOCOLAT, a platform where all humanitarian partners can indicate all international cargo transport requirements that are not met. The platform can now be accessed through a simplified weblink: https://chocolat.logcluster.org/ Through the platform, the Logistics Cluster can link partners with each other, with diverse free-for-user service providers (WFP, ECHO, CSR flights, etc.) and perform evidence-supported advocacy for cargo flights. Partners can now input their free and available cargo transport capacity in the platform.

At the request of ECHO and complementary to the WFP common services plan, the Logistics Cluster is collating requests from partners for ad hoc flight requests. Flights will be indicated in the regular GLC calls or as a red alert on the website while partners are requested to indicate requests on CHOCOLAT or to COVID-19@logcluster.org.

The Frequently Asked Questions section of the Emergency Service Marketplace (ESM) platform has been updated. Quick guides for the ESM as well as for WFP Free-to-user Cargo Transport Services are also available.