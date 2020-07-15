Logistics Cluster: COVID-19 Situation Update, 15 July 2020

1. Cross-cutting Updates

• The next Global Logistics Cluster Teleconference on the COVID-19 Response will take place on Wednesday 22 July at 14:30 CEST. The minutes from the teleconference on 1 July can be found here.

• The Emergency Service Marketplace has rolled out various new features to 1) enhance the service request form and 2) make it possible to edit requests.

• The Logistics Cluster continues to consolidate Cargo Entry Point Updates (CEPU). An online map version of the CEPU is also available. Organisations are encouraged to provide their inputs to COVID19@logcluster.org.