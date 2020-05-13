Logistics Cluster: COVID-19 Situation Update, 13 May 2020

1. Cross-cutting Updates

• Webinars presenting WFP Emergency Service Marketplace (ESM) platform will take place on Tuesday, 19 May and Tuesday, 26 May. These sessions will introduce the process for registering on the platform, show participants how to log a request for cargo movement and explain the information that will be required. Please note that as of now, all requests for cargo movement through WFP Service Provision for the COVID-19 response must be submitted via the ESM. Prior to the webinar, all participants are invited to see the Concept of Operations, which can be downloaded here, as well as the FAQs about the services. Please also note that these sessions are for cargo requests only and do not address the passenger services provided by WFP Aviation. More information on passenger flights, including booking procedures, schedules and all other relevant information can be found on the Humanitarian Booking Hub.

• WFP is accepting cargo movement requests for several planned cargo flights available on a free-to-user basis. Click here to access the details of upcoming cargo flights.

• The Logistics Cluster continues to consolidate Cargo Entry Point Updates (CEPU) on a daily basis. An online map version of the CEPU is also available. Organisations are encouraged to provide their inputs to COVID-19@logcluster.org.

• The last Global Logistics Cluster COVID-19 response conference call took place today (13 May) and was attended by 179 participants from 73 organisations.