Logistics Cluster: COVID-19 Situation Update, 10 June 2020

1. Cross-cutting Updates

• The Logistics Cluster invites partners to the ninth Global Logistics Cluster Call on Humanitarian Supply Chains during and for the COVID-19 response on Wednesday, 17 June at 14:30 CEST. For dial-in details please contact COVID-19@logcluster.org.

• The minutes of the 4 June Global Logistics Cluster COVID-19 response conference call can be accessed here.

• This is a reminder that the Logistics Cluster has rolled out CHOCOLAT, a platform where all humanitarian partners can indicate all international cargo transport requirements that are not met. The platform can now be accessed through a simplified weblink: http://logcluster.org/chocolat Through the platform, the Logistics Cluster can link partners with each other, with diverse free-for-user service providers (WFP, ECHO, CSR flights, etc.) and perform evidence-supported advocacy for cargo flights. The Logistics Cluster has now included free-for-user flight offers in the platform and partners can input their cargo transport capacity.

• At the request of ECHO and complementary to the WFP common services plan, the Logistics Cluster is collating requests from partners for ad hoc flight requests. Flights will be indicated in the regular GLC calls or as a red alert on the website while partners are requested to indicate requests on CHOCOLAT or to COVID-19@logcluster.org.

• WFP has received the authorisation from various governments to operate passenger flights in various regions. The flight information shared in the two following points is the most recent at the time of publication. However, interested partners should refer to the Humanitarian Booking Hub for the latest information on flight schedules and modalities.

The following flights (valid from 15 to 30 June) for the Middle East and the Commonwealth of Independent States regions are open for booking:

On Mondays: flights to Cairo, Beirut, Yerevan, Baghdad, Erbil with the following tentative flight schedule (booking shall be submitted by Tuesday, the week before the flight):

o Sharjah (ETD 18:00 local time) – (ETA 21:05 local time) Yerevan (ETD 21:55 local time) – (ETA 00:50 local time) Sharjah

o Sharjah (ETD 08:00 local time) – (ETA 09:20 local time) Baghdad (ETD 10:50 local time) – (ETA 11:50 local time) Erbil (ETD 13:20 local time) – (ETA 17:00 local time) Sharjah

o Sharjah (ETD 09:00 local time) – (ETA 10:50 local time) Cairo (ETD 11:30 local time) – (ETA 13:45 local time) Beirut (ETD 14:25 local time) – (ETA 19:10 local time) Sharjah

On Tuesdays (booking must be submitted by Wednesday, the week before the flight):

o Sharjah (ETD 11:00 local time) – (ETA 14:15 local time) Addis Ababa (ETD 15:15 local time) – (ETA 20:10 local time) Sharjah

On Wednesdays: flights to Cairo, Beirut, Yerevan, Baghdad, Erbil with the following flight schedule (booking must be submitted by Thursday, the week before the flight):

o Sharjah (ETD 18:00 local time) – (ETA 21:05 local time) Yerevan (ETD 21:55 local time) – (ETA 00:50 local time) Sharjah

o Sharjah (ETD 08:00 local time) – (ETA 09:20 local time) Erbil (ETD 10:50 local time) – (ETA 11:50 local time) Baghdad (ETD 13:20 local time) – (ETA 17:00 local time) Sharjah

o Sharjah (ETD 09:00 local time) – (ETA 12:05 local time) Beirut (ETD 12:45 local time) – (ETA 13:15 local time) Cairo (ETD 13:55 local time) – (ETA 19:20 local time) Sharjah

• The following flights for the West Africa and East Africa regions are open for booking: On Mondays and Wednesdays as of Wednesday, 10 June:

o Accra – Dakar (Terminal H of Léopold Sédar Senghor International Airport) – Accra;

On Thursdays as of 11 June:

o (ETD 13:00 local time) Mogadishu – (ETA 15:50 local time) Addis Ababa

On Fridays as of 12 June:

o (ETD 11:00 local time) Addis Ababa – (ETA 13:50 local time) Mogadishu

Booking requests for these flights must be made at least 72 hours prior to flight scheduled departure.

• All booking requests should be placed through the Humanitarian Booking Hub where relevant information related to health requirements and transit arrangements is also available.

• The Logistics Cluster continues to consolidate Cargo Entry Point Updates (CEPU). An online map version of the CEPU is also available. Organisations are encouraged to provide their inputs to COVID19@logcluster.org.