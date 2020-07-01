Logistics Cluster: COVID-19 Situation Update, 1 July 2020

1. Cross-cutting Updates

• The last Global Logistics Cluster COVID-19 response conference call took place on 1 July and was attended by 68 participants from 41 organisations. The minutes of this meeting will be published soon on the Global Logistics Cluster’s COVID-19 page.

• This is a reminder that the Logistics Cluster has rolled out CHOCOLAT, a platform where all humanitarian partners can indicate all international cargo transport requirements that are not met. The platform can now be accessed through a simplified weblink: https://chocolat.logcluster.org/

• Detailed cargo delivery reports are now available to all partner organisations using the Emergency Service Marketplace (ESM) platform. This feature is available for registered users only. As such, users need to first sign-in into their account and then navigate to their request page where delivery reports can be accessed through a new tab. The reports are presented in an interactive dashboard where information is sorted and personalised according to the service requests submitted.

• The Logistics Cluster continues to consolidate Cargo Entry Point Updates (CEPU). An online map version of the CEPU is also available. Organisations are encouraged to provide their inputs to COVID- 19@logcluster.org.