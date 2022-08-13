Logistics Cluster - 2021 Annual Report

EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

The Logistics Cluster is a community of partners with the purpose of supporting global, regional, and local actors to alleviate logistics constraints impeding the delivery of humanitarian assistance to people in need around the world.

Before crises, we strengthen humanitarian response capacity, especially in high-risk countries and regions.

In crises, where local capacities have been exceeded, we provide leadership, coordination, information management, and access to operational services.

After crises, we evaluate the response, identify areas for improvement, share good practices and solutions, and invest in learning and preparedness for future emergencies.

The United Nations World Food Programme (WFP) was appointed by the Inter-Agency Standing Committee as the lead agency of the Logistics Cluster due to its expertise in the field of humanitarian logistics and its operational reach.

In 2021, the Logistics Cluster supported more than 400 organisations, including national and international NGOs, UN agencies, foundations, civil society organisations and government agencies across 33 country-level operations in: Bangladesh, Bhutan, Burkina Faso, Cambodia, the Central African Republic, Colombia, the Democratic Republic of the Congo, Ecuador, Ethiopia, Guatemala, Haiti, Honduras, Indonesia, Iraq, Kenya, Lao, Libya, Madagascar, Malawi, Mozambique, Nepal, Nigeria, the Pacific Region, the Philippines, Sierra Leone, Somalia, South Sudan, Sudan, Syria, Tajikistan, Venezuela, Yemen, and Zimbabwe.

In 2021, a total of 217 organisations attended 104 trainings, nine at global level and 95 at field level.

Through the Field Based Preparedness Project (FBPP), a total of 34 logistics preparedness-focused workshops and trainings were held, reaching 250 people.