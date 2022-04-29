Localization and Climate Action: UNHCR Global Consultations with Non-Governmental Organizations (NGOs) - Summary Note

Geneva and online, 7-10 June 2022

Introduction

In 2022, the UNHCR Global Consultations with NGOs will take place in Geneva and online (hybrid format) from 7 to 10 June 2022. The themes for the Global Consultation with NGOs are ‘Climate Action’ and ‘Localization’. These themes build on the UNHCR Strategic Framework for Climate Action and the 2021 Regional Consultations with NGOs, which focused on the Localization of humanitarian action and in many cases also examined the intersection with climate action, recognizing the essential engagement of local actors. These themes were also addressed through the 2021 Monthly online Consultations.

Climate Action and Localization

The climate crisis is already increasing vulnerability, further driving displacement and intensifying protection and other challenges for those forced to flee. Indeed, disasters displace millions of people each year – including those already in fragile and conflict-affected contexts. Most remain within their countries of residence, while those who do cross borders in search of safety and assistance tend to move to neighbouring countries.

UNHCR and much of the humanitarian sector made the commitment to “Empower national and local humanitarian action” and thus, to work towards a greater localization that includes organizations formed and run by affected people. The COVID-19 pandemic confirmed that this approach is essential as these groups, often the first responders, provide support and services in areas where UNHCR and NGOs have limited or no access. However, modalities to develop localized responses are multifaceted and often slow to take root and must go well beyond directing additional resources to national NGOs to deliver services.

Localization should include improving communication channels, support to existing capacities and strengthening mutual learning between local and international actors. Greater focus should be put on dismantling barriers to participation. Climate action is at its core, like localization, built on inclusive approaches and accountability to affected people. It should aim to amplify local/ marginalized voices in confronting related challenges and should strive to ensure equitable access to assistance and protection, and decision-making for all the people UNHCR serves.