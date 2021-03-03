Localisation performance measurement framework

Section 1. Introduction

The first ever World Humanitarian Summit in 2016 outlined the Grand Bargain Commitments that have a transformative potential for the humanitarian sector. However, there is currently no system in place which can be used for action planning and assessing and monitoring progress made in meeting these commitments by programmes, organisations and countries.

The purpose of this Localisation Performance Measurement System (LPMF) is to evidence progress towards achieving localisation commitments. While its focus is on local and national actors, it is anticipated that it will also be relevant to international NGOs, UN agencies and donors as well as research and academic institutions that are evaluating localisation. The LPMF described in this document has benefited from the support and assistance of a range of stakeholders and builds on existing research While efforts have been made to ensure that it is consistent with the structure of the Grand Bargain commitments, some minor changes in emphasis and prioritisation have been made where it is felt that these will improve clarity and avoid confusion.

The development of the LPMF has been guided by the objective of delivering a tool that is clear, practical, and that can assist in strengthening the evidence base for localisation and advance a common understanding of the progress that is being made as well as identifying areas of weakness.