Localisation: moving from commitments to implementation

Kirsten Hagon

In the Grand Bargain, donors and international humanitarian actors (UN Agencies, INGOs, IFRC and ICRC) recognized that:

National and local responders comprising governments, communities, Red Cross and Red Crescent National Societies and local civil society are often the first to respond to crises, remaining in the communities they serve before, after and during emergencies.

They committed to…

Making principled humanitarian action as local as possible and as international as necessary recognising that international humanitarian actors play a vital role particularly in situations of armed conflict. We engage with local and national responders in a spirit of partnership and aim to reinforce rather than replace local and national capacities.

There now needs to be some significant (but not overwhelming) changes to how we all do our work, in order to line up practice with rhetoric.

