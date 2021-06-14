Localisation in Covid19 - Experience of Caritas national organisations with humanitarian funding, partnerships and coordination in the Covid19 pandemic

EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

This document summarises findings from a survey and interviews with over 60 Caritas national organisations regarding their experience of UN agency, donor and INGO approaches to localization in the Covid19 crisis. The main section of this paper is structured around findings on the following issues: Funding; Partnerships; and Coordination; and concludes with recommendations to donors, UN agencies and Caritas confederation members.

National and local faith-based organisations (FBOs), including Caritas national organisations, have played important frontline responder roles in the Covid19 pandemic. Donors, UN agencies and INGOs recognised this at a policy level, and guidance was generated on engagement of faith leaders in critical aspects of the response, like risk communication and community engagement. Yet the international response struggled to translate a recognition of their role into meaningful or at-scale partnership on the ground. As of June 2020, approximately only 1 percent of Covid19 funds channelled through the UN system were reaching national and local NGOs, and a tiny fraction of that reached local FBOs.

Some national FBOs which had longer-term partnerships with UN agencies and institutional donors described positive experiences in terms of negotiating flexibility to pivot programmes towards Covid19 response. However, this was not consistent and this flexibility sometimes came at the cost of cutting into funds for longer-term, underlying humanitarian and development priorities. Likewise, efforts to channel funds to national NGOs through UN country-based pooled funds (CBPF) and the UN Central Emergency Response Fund (CERF) were appreciated. But only a small number of Caritas national FBOs benefited from the CBPFs, and none benefitted from the CERF NGO grants. Funding from the CERF via UN agencies or INGOs generally frames the local partner as a sub-contractor, and therefore is not framed to promote local leadership of humanitarian action. The UN CBPFs tend to default towards prioritising international agencies as the process is linked to cluster processes in which they dominate, unless deliberate steps are taken to prioritise local actors.

In terms of enabling a timely and effective response, the best experience with quality funding and partnerships was through country-level funding mechanisms, which involve national NGO leadership or co-leadership, including the Start Network and LIFT Fund in Myanmar. Yet institutional donors largely failed to adequately resource these mechanisms. Over the past year, Caritas national organisations have started to see some international partners who receive multi-year, flexible funding passing on benefits from this to them (eg Caritas Denmark as intermediary for Danish funding), but this is not yet the norm.

A significant number of national NGO members of the Caritas confederation criticised the top-down and bureaucratic approach of international agencies to engaging with national NGOs. Mainstream humanitarian agencies prefer national partners that most closely mirror their own institutional form and ways of working, and their partnership approach erodes the character and rootedness of civil society groups in local communities. The approach to risk management appears often more driven by donor and international agencies’ concerns about their own reputation than understanding risks faced by local NGOs and supporting them to manage those risks; supporting survivors of any wrong-doing; or strengthening the quality of assistance to crisis-affected communities.

Overarching recommendations: