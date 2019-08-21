Livestock: Economic Security

INTRODUCTION

In many places where the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) works, livestock is a pillar of people’s livelihoods, and when violence breaks out, it can be devastating. Not only can sudden shock or protracted stress cause livestock to become less productive and lose value or even die, but the animals may also be stolen or killed.

We aim to strengthen communities’ resilience by keeping their livestock healthy and productive. To limit the damage caused to livelihoods during crises and to help people recover in the immediate aftermath, we work with communities and local authorities to protect and restore crucial livestock assets.