Livelihoods and Economic Inclusion - COVID-19: Emerging Practices (May 2020)

The COVID-19 pandemic is upending millions of people’s lives and have devastating health and socio-economic consequences on humans and societies. The restriction on movement, the slowdown or even the halt in economic activity are having a severe impact on refugees’ abilities to work and generate income. Many refugees have seen the business they run or work for, often as day workers, forced to close. UNHCR is advocating for the inclusion of refugees in social protection responses, providing cash as emergency response to ensure vital livelihoods are not depleted and facilitating the employment of refugees and refugees’ production of essential items.

This document is a snapshot of emerging practices on livelihoods and economic inclusion to respond to the social and economic impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Refugee health workers hired to combat virus

Around the world, refugees are using their skills to help the communities where they live during the coronavirus crisis. In several countries, governments have put in place special measures to authorize the hiring of foreign-qualified health professions and technicians, including those awaiting licensing or whose certification is yet to be validated by host countries.

In the Americas, Peru, Argentina, Chile, Cuba, Columbia and Mexico have put in place measures to authorize the hiring of foreign-qualified health workers. In Cuba, refugee students in their third year of medical school or above are now also able to join the emergency response. In Mexico, UNHCR is working with federal authorities to establish an expedited mechanism for the recognition of qualified and experienced refugee and asylum seeker health workers to join the country’s emergency recruitment pool. In Colombia, the Ministry of Health is working with the Association of Health Professionals to draw in Venezuelan health workers into the national health system.

Also in France, Germany, UK, USA, Australia, Austria, Denmark, Ireland, Spain and Iran, refugees are lending their expertise and stepping up to fill shortage of medical workers. The Council of Europe and UNHCR support Member States in bringing refugee health workers into the COVID-19 response through the European Qualifications Passport for Refugees (EQPR).

In Mozambique, refugees with a relevant background will be able to apply as community health workers. The posts will be initially offered for three months.

In Kenya, UNHCR have hired a refugee under the Community Services Unit to work on youth activities. The refugee colleague was able to obtain an Internship Pass which is issued to foreigners and refugees seeking internships/attachments. She is also a graduate nurse from a local university and is currently juggling between undertaking her nursing attachment at a National Hospital vis a vis working at UNHCR

Thanks to UNHCR’S community-based approach and refugee registration database, UNHCR is aware of thousands of forcibly displaced health workers who have expressed their willingness to work alongside their peers in the COVID-19 response. Where national approaches permit, our teams are connecting qualified and experienced refugee medics and nurses with hospitals and clinics in need of additional staff to confront the health crisis.