The Little Jab Aid: 5 Ideas to increase COVID-19 vaccination For women and teachers in the Middle East and North Africa [EN/AR]

Highlights

UNICEF MENARO PRODUCES BEHAVIORAL INSIGHTS TOOLS TO ENHANCE COVID-19 VACCINATION UPTAKE AMONG WOMEN AND TEACHERS

Inspired by the ‘Little Jab Book’ which was developed by Common Thread, Busara, and Save the Children, the UNICEF Regional Office for the Middle East and North Africa has teamed up with these partners to produce a series of ‘Little Jab Aids’ in Arabic and English. These tools are designed to convert behavioural insights into practical programming. The focus is on supporting uptake of COVID-19 vaccination among teachers and health workers – who are key influencers in their communities.