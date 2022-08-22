LINKS H2020 is working on how social media and crowdsourcing (SCMS) can be used in disaster management processes

The partners of the EU-funded project LINKS have been realising a tool (the LINKS Framework) that can be used by different stakeholders (e.g.: Disaster Management Organisations, Policy and Decision Makers, etc.) as a strategic planning tool on the use of SMCS (social media and crowdsourcing) in disasters.

On the basis of the desk studies and of an analysis conducted through interviews and surveys during the LINKS project, a strong interest by DMOs (Disaster Management Organisations) in using SMCS (Social Media and Crowdsourcing) in disaster management processes emerged, although there is no complete understanding of how to use them in efficient ways (an overview on the main results of this analysis can be found here: http://links-project.eu/a-snapshot-on-how-social-media-and-crowdsourcing-are-currently-used-by-disaster-management-organizations-in-europe-the-first-results-from-the-links-cases/)).

The LINKS Framework is specially being developed to help DMOs concentrate on what is important when considering the application of SMCS in disaster management processes. The Framework also supports strategic thinking and can be used as a tool for planning how DMOs can apply SMCS in all phases of disasters. With this aim, the LINKS Framework is depicted metaphorically as a compass aiming to support navigation and orientation related to two main themes:

· engaging with citizens,

· improving communication.

Practically, this means guiding users towards relevant SMCS knowledge and resources, related to each theme and sub-themes.

The theme “Engaging with Citizens” aims to enable DMOs to better engage with citizens, supporting the operations of collecting and analysing information from SMCS, mobilising volunteers and citizens.

The theme “Improving Communication” supports DMOs in refining their communication strategies using social media, with the aim of targeting communication (especially to vulnerable groups), ensuring the quality of information, and making the information accessible.

The LINKS Framework consists of valuable resources and actionable products. Some of them are:

· a library providing a market overview of the SMCS technologies applied in disasters with the related description (the state of the art of our work on this can be read here: http://links-project.eu/mapping-the-landscape-of-smcs-technologies-for-use-in-disaster-risk-management/));

· a dataset of guidelines on the use of SMCS in disasters;

· a handbook which provides instructions on how to promote more inclusive approaches in Disaster Risk Management;

· an educational toolkit which intends to develop risk awareness in minors using SMCS (the state of the art of our work on this can be read here: http://links-project.eu/the-role-of-social-media-in-schools-to-promote-risk-awareness/)

The products will be accessible through various entry points in the LCC - LINKS Community Center (https://links.communitycenter.eu/), a web-based platform for the LINKS Community, enabling the Community to access the products developed by the project and contained within the LINKS Framework, but also to discuss, assess them and exchange information and experiences.

For further information on this, read our last newsletter: https://mailchi.mp/1aab53e75cd3/links-eu-project-newsletter-n1-5836480.

The main outputs of the project can be downloaded here: http://links-project.eu/deliverables/.

For more information:

Principle Investigator

Kees Boersma, *Vrije Universiteit Amsterdam - f.k.boersma@vu.nl

Project Coordinator of LINKS project

Nathan Clark, Vrije Universiteit Amsterdam - n.clark@vu.nl

Communication Coordinator of LINKS project

Antonio Opromolla, Link Campus University - a.opromolla@unilink.it / linksproject@unilink.it

LINKS website: links-project.eu

