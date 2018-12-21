21 Dec 2018

Linkages between HIV and gender-based violence in the Middle East and North Africa: key findings from the LEARN MENA project

Report
from International HIV/AIDS Alliance
Published on 30 Nov 2018
preview
Download PDF (860.53 KB)

LEARN MENA is the first study on the linkages between violence against women and HIV in the Middle East and North Africa (MENA) to be led by, with, and for women living with, and at high risk of, HIV. Participatory, women designed and -led community dialogues held in seven countries across the region have enabled women to explore the underlying causes of violence and HIV in their communities. For the first time, national stakeholder dialogues led by women in their diversity are bringing the voices of under-represented and marginalised women to the table.

LEARN has generated scores of personal stories about the types and levels of violence that women living with, and at risk of, HIV in MENA experience, and the implications of violence for the region’s HIV response. Over half the women who took part in community dialogues held in Algeria, Egypt, Jordan, Lebanon,

Morocco, Sudan and Tunisia were women living with HIV (53%). The dialogues also included female sex workers, women who use drugs or whose partners use drugs, migrant and refugee women, lesbian women, bisexual women, transgender women, disabled women, women who have been in prison, and women who have experienced homelessness. Almost all of these women had experienced violence at some point in their lifetime, a much higher ratio than UN regional average estimates.

Underpinning the project is the Action Linking Initiatives on Violence Against Women and HIV Everywhere (ALIV[H]E) frameworki , an innovative, applied research tool that brings together existing evidence on what works to prevent violence and builds women’s awareness to understand and address linkages between VAW and HIV in their communities.

Informing humanitarians worldwide.

A service provided by

ReliefWeb has been the leading online source for reliable and timely humanitarian information on global crises and disasters since 1996.
Learn more about ReliefWeb

The ReliefWeb blog

Humanitarian icons 2.0: Visual tools for the aid community

As 2018 is drawing to a close, the release of a new set of humanitarian icons may well be OCHA’s end-of-year gift to all of us working in digital communications.

Visit the blog

Connect With ReliefWeb

Related Sites

Submit Content

Share information through ReliefWeb to better inform humanitarians worldwide.

How to submit content

Tools

  • API - Real-time data stream to power next-generation apps.
  • Location Maps - Country maps for your reports and presentations.
  • Humanitarian Icons - Ready-to-use symbols and icons. Free download.
  • RSS - Subscribe to information finely tuned to your needs.
  • Frequently Asked Questions - Get answers to common problems and learn more about ReliefWeb.
  • Contact Us - Ask questions and suggest improvements.