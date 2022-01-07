Limiting the environmental impact of humanitarian missions

For several years now, SOLIDARITÉS INTERNATIONAL has been working on becoming more environmentally sustainable. Its objective is to limit the environmental impact of its activities and, more broadly, to contribute to reducing the carbon footprint of the humanitarian sector.

In this context, the NGO co-initiated the creation of the “CHANGE” consortium: The Consortium of Humanitarian Actors and Networks engaged for Greenhouse gases Emission reduction. As its title suggests, this project aims to reduce greenhouse gas emissions in the humanitarian sector. It is based on:

– the precise measurement of greenhouse gas emissions attributable to humanitarian activities, starting with those of the consortium’s member organisations, and more widely to other organisations in the humanitarian sector via an influence and snowball effect, and

– proposing structural measures to enable the humanitarian sector to reduce its carbon footprint in the long term, through action plans and the implementation of the consortium’s solutions in the field.

The consortium also plans to make the resources produced available and to communicate on its activities in order to disseminate good practice actions.

The project has just been launched. The first step is to identify greenhouse gas emissions by emission item in pilot projects (one project per NGO member of the consortium), prioritise them by importance, and define actions to achieve our targets. By 2030, the majority of the consortium member organisations have committed to reducing their carbon footprint by 50%.