20 Jun 2019

Lifelines: The resilient infrastructure opportunity

Report
from World Bank
Published on 20 Jun 2019 View Original
preview
Download PDF (9.45 MB)

Infrastructure—electricity, telecommunications, roads, water, and sanitation—are central to people’s lives. Without it, they cannot make a living, stay healthy, and maintain a good quality of life. Access to basic infrastructure is also a key driver of economic development. This report lays out a framework for understanding infrastructure resilience—the ability of infrastructure systems to function and meet users’ needs during and after a natural hazard. It focuses on four infrastructure systems that are essential to economic activity and people’s well-being: power systems, including the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity; water and sanitation—especially water utilities; transport systems—multiple modes such as roads, rails, waterways, and airports, and multiple scales, including urban transit and rural access; and telecommunications, including telephone and Internet connections.

