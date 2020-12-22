Leveraging Technology and Innovation for Disaster Risk Management and Financing

This joint report by ADB and the OECD examines how emerging technologies and innovation can improve the management of disaster and climate risks and the availability and affordability of financial protection tools.

The report looks at three areas: i) access to data through earth observation technology, street-level imagery, connected devices and volunteered geographical information; (ii) capacity to process and analyze data through cloud computing and big data analytical techniques, such as artificial intelligence; and (iii) capacity to transmit risk and risk management information given the proliferation of internet and mobile access and improvements in broadband and data speeds. It proposes strategic approaches to leveraging and integrating these technologies and innovations into effective disaster risk management and financing. It suggests that governments focus on resilient communications infrastructure, technical skills, access to data and analytical technologies, insurance regulations, and user awareness and trust.

Contents

Executive Summary

Context

Emerging Technologies and Innovation

The Contribution of Emerging Technologies and Innovation to Risk and Impact Assessment

Applications of Emerging Technologies to Risk Reduction and Preparedness

Applications of Emerging Technologies to the Financial Management of Disaster and Climate Risks

Leveraging Emerging Technologies and Innovation: Challenges and Recommendations