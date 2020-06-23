Leveraging Progress Against Hunger Through South-South and Triangular Cooperation - Beyond the Annual Performance Report 2019 Series

BACKGROUND

Over the last two decades, South-South Cooperation (SSC) has gained increasing recognition as a broad framework for collaboration among countries of the Global South in a range of political, economic, social, cultural, environmental and technical domains. There is no universally accepted definition for SSC, although the United Nations High Level Committee on South-South Cooperation has defined it broadly as “a process whereby two or more developing countries pursue their individual and/or shared national capacity development objectives through exchanges of knowledge, skills, resources and technical know-how, and through regional and interregional collective actions, including partnerships involving governments, regional organizations, civil society, academia and the private sector, for their individual and/or mutual benefit within and across regions.”

International organizations have subsequently accentuated different aspects of SSC in their work, including the aspect of triangular cooperation. Triangular cooperation is defined by the United Nations Office for South-South Cooperation (UNOSSC) as “collaboration in which traditional donor countries and multilateral organizations facilitate SouthSouth initiatives through the provision of funding, training, management and technological systems as well as other forms of support”.2 As a triangular partner, WFP plays a facilitating role by brokering South-South partnerships, with a focus on SDG 2.

While, in the past, SSC consisted primarily of the sharing of knowledge, technical skills, solutions and experts, recent developments in South-South cooperation – as acknowledged at the 2019 High-level Meeting on South-South Cooperation in Buenos Aires, Argentina (“BAPA+40”) - have included increased South-South trade, South-South flows of foreign direct investment, movements towards regional integration, technology transfers and sharing of solutions and experts, and other forms of exchanges.

In 2015, ambitious new targets were established in the world’s fight against poverty, hunger and inequality with the adoption of Agenda 2030 and the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs). As the world’s leader in the provision of food assistance, the World Food Programme (WFP) embedded these goals – particularly SDG 2 to end hunger and SDG 17 to strengthen Agenda 2030 partnerships – into its strategies and operations. Under WFP’s mandate, activities are implemented in partnership with governments and organizations to address life-saving humanitarian goals and life-changing developmental objectives.

Today, an estimated 821 million people still live with hunger, while 149 million children under age five are stunted.4 In order to reach these remaining vulnerable groups, WFP needs to expand its resource base and bring all partners onboard to strengthen the capacity of governments to achieve food security and nutrition. South-South cooperation is a promising framework which enables developing countries to “help each other” by mobilizing the expertise, technologies and financial resources “from the South for the South” in order to achieve SDG 2. The rationale for SSC is that many developing countries have made substantial economic and social progress by designing and using their own innovative, home-grown approaches. Their knowledge and experiences can be shared with other countries that have comparable situations and face similar issues. In fact, cooperation among developing countries has increased to over USD 26 billion5, while southern development institutions such as the New Development Bank6 and other providers have flourished and complement the landscape of ‘Northern’ development institutions, such as the World Bank. Thus,

SSC has enabled developing countries to be at the forefront of efforts towards zero hunger, and can complement “traditional” forms of North-South development assistance.

As an integral part of – and an effective means to achieve – international sustainable development efforts, SSC is influencing WFP’s operating environment (see Box 1).

Governments increasingly request WFP’s support to facilitate South-South exchanges in order to tackle food security and nutrition challenges. Since 2011, WFP has increasingly helped to broker SSC in response to these government demands.

Key thematic areas of WFP-facilitated SSC include school meals, value chains and market access, resilience building, nutrition, social protection, emergency preparedness, supply chain and food security analysis. All these topics are at the heart of advancing progress on SDG 2 at the country level.