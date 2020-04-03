Levels and trends in child malnutrition: UNICEF/WHO/World Bank Group Joint Child Malnutrition Estimates, Key findings of the 2020 edition

The UNICEF, WHO and the World Bank inter-agency team update the joint global and regional estimates of malnutrition among children under 5 years annually.

The UNICEF, WHO and the World Bank inter-agency team update the joint global and regional estimates of malnutrition among children under 5 years of age each year. These estimates of prevalence and numbers affected for child stunting, overweight, wasting and severe wasting are derived for the global population as well as by regional groupings of United Nations (UN) regions and sub-regions, Sustainable Development Goals (SDG), UNICEF, WHO and World Bank regions, as well as World Bank country-income group classifications. The key findings report of the 2020 edition presents estimates from 2000-2019; estimates starting from 1990 are available in the other resources below.

Access the dashboard

Open link

Access the regional classifications

Open link

Access the global and regional dataset

Open link

Access the country-level dataset

Open link

Access the powerpoint presentation

Open link