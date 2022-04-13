A letter from the Grand Bargain EP Jan Egeland to the Signatories - April 2022

To all Signatories of the Grand Bargain

Dear Grand Bargain signatories,

Oslo, 13.04.2022

Another major humanitarian crisis has unfolded, this time in Europe, over the past few weeks. Humanitarian needs are at a record high, and the capacity of our system to respond to the multiple and simultaneous shocks is stretched to its limit.

The Grand Bargain is a unique tool at our disposal to help us do a better job. Over the past few months, we have been able to achieve some important results, and to advance the discussion in several key areas. However, we still have work to do to fully unleash the transformative potential of the GB 2.0 framework. I need the support of each one of you to make sure we succeed.

The caucus on cash coordination that I launched in November achieved its outcome in February, coming up with a model that provides accountable, predictable, and timely coordination of cash. The model is highly adaptable to different contexts and built on the principle of localisation, enabling more inclusive coordination with, and greater participation of, local actors. The model has recently been endorsed by the Inter-Agency Standing Committee, which will now develop a timeline for transition and implementation. I would like to personally thank all the stakeholders involved in this process. We have proved that the caucus approach can be effective in unlocking political blockages and we have also showed that, collectively, we are able to embrace change and radically shift the way we work to become more efficient. Earlier this year, David Miliband from the International Rescue Committee agreed to lead a quality funding caucus focused on how to increase the share of multiyear funding that donors provide, while ensuring adequate transparency, accountability, and visibility by the recipients. Quality funding is at the core of the GB 2.0 framework that we endorsed last year, and a fundamental enabler to improve the quality of our assistance. I am thankful to David and to all those engaged in this process and will support you as best as I can to find implementable solutions to this fundamental issue.

To complement the work undertaken by the caucus on intermediaries, and building upon existing efforts in consultation with key stakeholders, I will soon launch an initiative to suggest concrete steps on transfer of resources to local actors, so that we can live up to our commitment of making principled humanitarian action as local as possible. I look forward to updating you on the next steps of this process.

Localisation is not just about channelling 25 per cent of funding to local and national organisations. For a truly sustainable transformation, local groups must be at the centre of humanitarian action. To this end, the National Reference Groups (NRG) will be a key tool to ensure greater support is provided for the leadership, delivery and capacity of local responders and the participation of affected communities in addressing humanitarian needs. I would like to congratulate NEAR for developing comprehensive guidance on the NRGs, with the support of OCHA, and to encourage you all to share this important development with your country-level teams, to support their active participation in the NRGs as they are established.

Not all of you might be a member of a caucus at this stage or will be a member of an NRG. This does not mean that you should disengage from the process or feel left out. On the contrary, we all need to continue implementing the commitments that we have signed up for – to make aid as local as possible, to improve the quality of the funding we provide or pass through, to develop better partnerships, to simplify and harmonise, to put people at the centre of our response etc. Both collectively and individually, we need to take bold steps to achieve these changes, and to find innovative solutions to some of these longstanding issues.

I look forward to seeing you all at the next Annual Meeting on 30 June and 1 July, when we will all reconvene to take stock of what has been achieved and to define the direction for the next year.

With a heartful thanks for the work we have achieved together so far,

Jan Egeland